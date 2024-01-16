When will the Fed begin to lower its benchmark interest rate? 

A top Federal Reserve official said Tuesday that he is increasingly confident inflation will continue falling this year back to the Fed’s 2% target level, after two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households.

The official, Christopher Waller, an influential member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, notes that inflation is slowing even as growth and hiring remain solid—a combination that he calls “almost as good as it gets.”

Waller’s remarks follow recent comments from other senior Fed officials that suggest the central bank remains on track to begin cutting its benchmark short-term interest rate, likely by midyear. In December, the policymakers collectively forecast that they would cut their rate three times this year. Wall Street investors and many economists expect the first cut in March.

“The progress I have noted on inflation, combined with the data in hand on economic and financial conditions and my outlook has made me more confident than I have been since 2021 that inflation is on a path to 2%,” Waller says in written remarks to the Brookings Institution.

Consumer inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred measure, soared to about 7% in mid-2022, compared with a year earlier. In response, beginning in March 2022 the Fed hiked its key rate 11 times, to its highest level in 22 years. Year-over-year inflation fell to 2.6% in November, the Fed’s measure showed.

Yet in his remarks Tuesday, Waller cautioned that the Fed might not cut rates as urgently as many on Wall Street have envisioned. He noted that the economy is continuing to expand, with the unemployment rate at just 3.7%, not far above a half-century low, while inflation cools.

Fed officials, he added, will want to see further evidence that inflation is still on track to 2% before embarking on rate cuts. Read the full story.