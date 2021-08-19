Don’t wager on betting on LSU to start the season in Baton Rouge

Sports betting in Louisiana may not begin until mid football season, says Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, but Baton Rouge is already preparing.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board will decide on final emergency rules for sports betting during its monthly meeting this morning. In all likelihood, Johns says, the rules will be accepted and adopted.

Adopting the rules will allow the 20 licensed casinos in the state, three of which are in Baton Rouge, to temporarily begin sports betting operations. However, before opening their books, all 20 have to apply with the State Police to receive a sports betting license.

The date that sports betting can officially start depends on when each casino turns in its application and receives its license, Johns says, but his goal is to have sports betting up and running in a temporary fashion by the middle of football season.

In the next few months, Johns says, he expects the larger casinos to come back to the board with plans for permanent sportsbook facilities. Certain properties have plans to build out extensive sports betting parlors, he says, some with restaurants and bars. However, once a casino receives its license, it will be allowed to open a temporary space for sports betting.

“The whole purpose is to get the industry up and running,” Johns says, “to get sports betting moving and get revenue into state and local governments.”

Online sports betting will start later than casino betting, Johns says. It will take more work by State Police and the Attorney General’s Gaming Division to get it started because it is more regulated and new to Louisiana. The board is looking at protocols from other states that allow online sports betting to decide what to do here.

“It’s a very complicated matter,” he says. “We want to do it as quickly as possible, but do it right the first time.”

L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge is working to prepare its property for the start of sports betting, says Cheryl Duhon, vice president of marketing, and is allocating space for a temporary sportsbook and hiring for positions in its sportsbook department. The casino is working on getting collateral assets, promotions and internal training done.

Duhon hopes sports betting will broaden the casino’s market by introducing a whole new element of gaming.