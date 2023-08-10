What’s the latest on the update to FuturEBR?

City-parish planning staff will update the planning commission on how work is progressing on revising the city-parishe’s comprehensive master plan, FuturEBR, on Monday, Aug. 14.

More than 500 people have given input over the last few months regarding the five-year update of FuturEBR, according to Planning Director Ryan Holcomb. FuturEBR covers the city of Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of the parish and defines land use and policies intended to guide and address both current and future needs of the parish.

More than 125 people attended the initial round of community meetings held over the summer to solicit local feedback on the plan and 385 surveys were submitted, according to Holcomb.

“Planning staff is currently reviewing all of the comments submitted and we’ll respond at the next round of meetings,” Holcomb says.

Some of the public input staff received indicate a desire for affordable housing options in the parish, he says, so staff members are considering making revisions to FuturEBR’s land-use map to help encourage diverse housing developments and increase densities where appropriate.

They are also looking to incorporate plans that have been released since the original version of FuturEBR was released, such as the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, the Stormwater Master Plan and the Baton Rouge Electric Vehicle Strategic Plan.

The next set of community meetings will be Aug. 23, Aug. 29 and Sept. 6. Holcomb anticipates the FuturEBR update to go before the Planning Commission and Metro Council for approval by the end of the year.