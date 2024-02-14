What’s next for Blue Cross now that it has withdrawn its planned sale to Elevance? 

On the eve of its scheduled public hearing, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana informed Louisiana officials it was withdrawing its plan of reorganization and sale—again.

This is the second time that Blue Cross and Indiana-based Elevance Health have shelved their acquisition plans, though comments sent to Daily Report this morning hint that the companies do not intend to abandon the deal altogether. The companies previously took a step back in September for more time to address policyholders’ concerns and then resubmitted their plans in late December.

In a statement shared with Daily Report this morning, Blue Cross officials defended the deal, saying it was initiated “for the right reasons” and that the organization still needs a “strong partner” to position the company for the future.

“It is clear that our stakeholders need more time and information to understand the benefits of the changes we have proposed,” reads Wednesday’s statement from Blue Cross. “This is why we have decided to again pause the process in our proposed transaction with Elevance Health. This means that we are withdrawing our filing with the Louisiana Department of Insurance. We are also canceling the policyholder proxy and vote process, including the special policyholder meeting that was scheduled for Feb. 21. The statement went on to say that “more time is needed to make this bold step.”

Representatives of Elevance Health also hinted they plan to continue pursuing the acquisition.

“We are supportive of BCBSLA’s decision to withdraw their plan of reorganization,” reads a statement from Elevance representatives. “We will continue to meaningfully engage community members who are truly interested in better health outcomes and more affordable healthcare. We remain committed to this partnership and will work with BCBSLA on next steps in bringing that to reality.”

It is currently unclear when Blue Cross and Elevance plan to resubmit the proposal for acquisition. The organizations took three months to revisit and tweak their plans before resubmitting them to state regulators last year. As of this morning, advertisements from Elevance promoting the sale were still running on social media platforms.

Blue Cross and Elevance were to take part beginning Wednesday morning in what was projected to be 20 hours of public hearings over two days at the Louisiana Department of Insurance. To move forward, any deal has to be approved by Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple.

Late Tuesday evening, however, Blue Cross notified the LDI it was withdrawing its reorganization plan, said John Ford, deputy commissioner of public affairs for LDI.

Following an approval from Temple, a deal would then have to be approved by two-thirds of policyholders who cast votes. Some 95,000 policyholders hold voting rights and would have received $3,000 for the extinguishment of those voting rights under the proposed deal.

Public feedback regarding the proposed sale has been largely critical, with opponents raising questions about the voting process and how sales proceeds would be diverted to establish the new Accelerate Louisiana Initiative foundation. In a joint report released last week, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the Senate Committee on Insurance listed 30 findings of concern regarding the $3.4 billion sale.

The Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge had planned to sponsor a rally Thursday against the deal.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana released its own critique regarding the proposed sale Wednesday morning, mostly concerning the structure of the governing board that would oversee the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative foundation—in particular, the appointment of a board member by Louisiana’s governor.

“This appointment would inappropriately give the governor influence over the distribution of investment proceeds from $3 billion in assets,” the organization writes. “Such an expansion of the power of the governor’s office, which is already too powerful, would come with none of the normal checks and balances that exist within state government.

The organization specifies that the concern is not specific to Gov. Jeff Landry—all future governors would have the same power to fill the spot on the board when vacancies occur.

“Should it be created, the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative could benefit the state and its citizens,” PAR concludes. “In its current proposed structure, however, that foundation’s potential is tainted by the influence of politics.”

Following the withdrawal Wednesday morning, Landry called the proposed deal “disruptive to the healthcare landscape of the state.”

“We appreciated the cooperation we received from both parties, our Commissioner of Insurance, and the legislature in both asking the tough questions, looking for solutions, and providing the answers so that the policyholders could make an informed decision and the State would be prepared if such a transaction occurred,” Landry said in a prepared statement.

Here’s a recent Daily Report roundup of what to know about the proposed sale.