What’s going on with the ‘Brave Cave’ investigation? 

In case you missed it, a WAFB-TV investigation into a facility used by the Baton Rouge Police Department for interrogations and prisoner intake has led outgoing Police Chief Murphy Paul to suspend all operations at that location and launch an investigation, according to a statement released by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome late Monday.

WAFB-TV reported the story after an attorney reached out to the station, alleging that his client Jeremy Lee was brutally beaten by Officer Troy Lawrence Jr. inside a facility dubbed the “Brave Cave.” Lawrence―the son of Troy Lawrence Sr., a BRPD deputy chief―has resigned from his position following the allegations, and a federal lawsuit was filed on Lee’s behalf, WAFB-TV reports.

According to a statement from BRPD, the Baton Rouge Police Narcotics and Street Crimes Team sometimes uses the facility now under investigation as a separate processing area for prisoner intake. It is located behind the department’s 1st District Uniform Patrol building on Airline Highway. Watch the full story here.