What’s going on with Baton Rouge’s taxi services? 

For the past decade, ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have been ubiquitous, but Baton Rouge has still been home to traditional taxis.

As WAFB-TV reports, one of the last three taxi companies in the city appears to have gone offline.

A phone call to Yellow Cab of Baton Rouge leads to a voice recording stating that the company has closed temporarily after 50 years in the area.

“We hope for your continuing patronage after this transitional period. Thank you,” the recording finishes. WAFB-TV says it plans to follow up.