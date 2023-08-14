What your company needs to watch out for when using AI

The cacophony of alarms around generative AI has left business executives disoriented and concerned, particularly given that the technology is available to anyone within their organizations, not just data scientists.

Some companies have decided to ban it altogether, rather than deal with the potential risks, but this could cause them to lose against competition and might lead to worse problems.

Being aware of the potential problems with using the technology can help businesses succeed as they test new tools.

There are at least four cross-industry risks that organizations need to get a handle on through the use of checks and balances, according to Harvard Business Review:

The hallucination problem: One significant risk related to LLMs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard is that they generate false information. Companies need to always double check the veracity of what is generated by AI.

The deliberation problem: LLMs appear to have the power to deliberate—to present coherent reasoning that looks like thinking—but in reality, they’re generating a thin facsimile, and one that can be dangerous. Suppose a financial adviser is not sure about what to recommend and so they consult an LLM for advice. The LLM might recommend a certain investment strategy, complete with the alleged reasoning behind the advice. But don’t be fooled: Even if it looks like an LLM is providing an explanation behind its output, it’s actually just generating a plausible-enough sounding reason, based on a process of predicting which words go together.

The sleazy salesperson problem: A chatbot can be trained to use sales tactics on users, but if consumers are systematically duped at scale by your consumer-facing LLM chatbot, you’ll lose enough company trust to warrant having to spend money to gain it back.

The problem of shared responsibility: For the most part, generative AI models, also called “foundation models,” are built by a handful of companies. If your organization sources its generative AI from one of these companies, then your organization is likely going to “fine tune” that model. Your in-house data scientists and engineers are there to do that work. But if something goes ethically sideways when deploying your fine-tuned generative AI, the question arises: Who is responsible?

Read the full story for more about how companies can mitigate these risks while using AI.