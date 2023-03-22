What you should know about generative AI in advertising

The advertising industry already was experimenting with artificial intelligence to help with creative work, but with the arrival of viral chatbot ChatGPT, the Wall Street Journal reports that marketers are now trying to figure out how to effectively use the type of generative AI that underpins it—systems that produce content from text to images.

Some industry experts say the technology is helpful as a launching point for quickly producing creative assets on a large scale for social media and elsewhere, and may cut down on rote tasks that take up time. Many see big potential, but plenty of issues and questions remain.

Here are five things marketers should know about the technology:

• Generative AI can hatch a lot of ideas: Generative AI offers ways to come up with ideas, work more quickly and help battle “creative fatigue.”

• Cutting back on busywork: With generative AI, ad creatives can spend less time on rote tasks and more time working strategically, according to marketing experts.

• It’s not replacing creatives (yet): While some might look at generative AI’s ability to write prose, for instance, it’s only generating output from data and not originating thought or expression.

• Stay vigilant: Marketers need to closely vet the data sources that train their generative AI models and monitor the accuracy of their output.

• Carve out a place in the budget and the organization: Industry players are reorganizing their teams to keep up with AI’s quickly changing capabilities. For example, Mint Mobile dedicates 10% of its marketing budget to “unknown, unproven and untested” causes, allowing teams to have a risk-embrace mindset.

