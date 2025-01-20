What you need to know about the Capital Region’s latest storm prep and closures

As the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of this week’s winter storm, here’s what we know about how the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and area hospitals are responding.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

I-10 and I-12

DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallet tells Daily Report that it’s currently too early to tell whether Interstate 10 or Interstate 12 may have to shut down at any point. Ahead of the storm, the agency is pretreating both of the roadways in an effort to avoid any such closures.

Mallet says I-12 in particular usually remains open during weather events of this ilk, but he’s careful to note that every event is different.

To stay up to date on road closures, Mallet encourages the public to regularly check 511la.org.

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport remains open, but individual airlines are responsible for making the decision to cancel or postpone their flights. The airport is encouraging flyers to contact their airlines for the most accurate information.

Hospitals

Baton Rouge General’s Ascension, Bluebonnet and Mid City campuses will remain open on Tuesday, but its physicians’ clinics will be closed. Elective procedures scheduled for Tuesday are being postponed. See a full list of BRG closures here.

Lane Regional Medical Center’s clinics and outpatient areas will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Appointments and procedures scheduled for either day are being postponed. See a full list of Lane Regional Medical Center closures here.

Ochsner’s Baton Rouge emergency departments will remain open on Tuesday, but its clinics and urgent care locations will be closed. Elective procedures scheduled for Tuesday are being postponed. Check the status of Ochsner’s impacted locations here.

Our Lady of the Lake’s emergency rooms and hospitals will remain open on Tuesday, but its physicians’ clinics will be closed for in-person visits.

Woman’s Hospital will remain open only for emergency and inpatient care on Tuesday. Elective procedures scheduled for Tuesday are being postponed. Check the status of Woman’s Hospital here.