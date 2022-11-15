What Yoda can teach us about leadership

Though he’s recently been upstaged by Grogu, a younger, cuter member of the same species from the Star Wars universe, Yoda remains one of the most iconic characters in fantasy fiction.

And according to Marcel Schwantes, a leadership coach and author writing for Inc., he might have something to teach us about leadership.

In the movie The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda challenges Luke Skywalker to shift his mindset from self-limiting thoughts to one of possibilities.

“You must unlearn what you have learned,” Yoda says.

How might that apply to your life and leadership?

“We’ve attained a great deal of information and knowledge—whether it be from school, work, life experience, the ‘school of hard knocks,’ or through modeling behavior—that was in fact true years or decades past,” Schwantes writes. “But the world has evolved, we are in a new social and technological era, yet many of us have not discarded old information and knowledge still embedded in our current beliefs.”

Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher, made a similar point 2,500 years ago: “To attain knowledge, add things every day. To attain wisdom, subtract things every day.”

Leaders have to be willing and motivated to change and grow, exploring old habits and behaviors that need to be unlearned, Schwantes says.

Schwantes is the founder of Leadership from the Core. Read the full Inc. piece here.