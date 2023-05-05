What will the Alabama gambling case mean for college sports? 

Alabama fired its baseball coach this week amid an investigation into suspicious bets involving a Crimson Tide game at LSU.

The school did not give details about why Brad Bohannon was let go, saying only that he violated “the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of university employees.”

This appears to be the first major gambling scandal in college sports since a Supreme Court decision five years ago paved the way for any state to legalize wagering on sporting events.

How were potential improprieties spotted? And what have schools and conferences been doing to safeguard competition since legal sports betting has become widespread in the U.S.?

College sports has had its share of gambling-related scandals through the years, including point-shaving in basketball and football where the final scores of games were improperly impacted. However, initial indications are that what happened with Alabama baseball was not point-shaving.

