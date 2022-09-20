What will change when LSU’s student clinic transitions to OLOL management? 

Following the announcement that Our Lady of the Lake will assume management of LSU’s Student Health Center in January, questions are arising as to what—if any—changes will result when the Catholic health organization takes over the public university’s medical clinic.

The move comes as part of the partnership between OLOL and LSU announced in February, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard says. At the time, OLOL announced a $245 million investment in the university to be spread out over 10 years, but details regarding the takeover of the student health center have not yet been publicized.

The LSU Student Health Center offers a wide range of medical services to LSU students, including primary care physicians, diagnostics, mental health services and select specialty services like OB-GYNs.

A spokesperson for Our Lady of the Lake says that all current services offered by the student health center, including reproductive health care, will be maintained.

The clinic currently offers a limited range of reproductive health care services including contraceptive consulting and implementation, intrauterine device placement procedures, pregnancy testing and counseling, as well as sexually transmitted disease education, testing and treatment.

It is not yet clear what the transition means with regard to health insurance plans. The Student Health Center website indicates the clinic currently accepts most U.S. health care plans. An OLOL spokesperson says that details on insurance are still being ironed out between OLOL and LSU.

