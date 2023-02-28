What will $78M buy? For Lamar, another 3,500 billboards

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company has completed a $78 million deal to acquire some 3,500 billboards in the South.

Lamar bought the assets of Fairway Outdoor Advertising from New York-based MediaCo Holding. The billboards are in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and South Carolina, according to a regulatory filing related to the deal.

The deal, which closed in December, is the latest acquisition for the Baton Rouge-based company, which has been expanding the last few years. In 2018, Lamar closed a $418.5 million deal with Fairway that added some 8,500 billboards to its portfolio. Last year, Lamar expanded into northern Indiana with its acquisition of Burkhart Advertising.

Dean Cazenave, Amanda Bourgeois and Ben Jumonville of Kean Miller represented Lamar in the deal, while MediaCo Holding was represented by Philadelphia-based Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.