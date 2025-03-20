What we know about the proposed legislation to restructure BREC

State Rep. Dixon McMakin says he hopes that his pair of prefiled legislative bills seeking to alter the control of BREC could eliminate some duplication of services.

“I got elected with the promise of bold, positive change,” he says. “I think we have been promised and promised by BREC through the years that change was coming and things would get better and I have personally not seen that in my interactions with them and in the park system. I think it’s finally time to either put them back under the city or put the mayors of our five cities in charge of the system.”

House Bill 86 would reduce the number of BREC commissioners, while House Bill 87 would restructure the system and move it under the city-parish government umbrella.

HB86 reduces the BREC Commission from nine members to five. Those five would be the mayors of Baker, Baton Rouge, Central, St. George and Zachary. Under the proposed bill, three members would constitute a quorum. If the bill becomes law, the terms of the current commission members would end, though they would be allowed to remain on until the transition is made.

BREC currently operates as a subdivision of the state to plan, own and operate public recreational and park facilities in the parish. HB87 proposes to repeal the present law, allowing the system to be transferred to the city-parish government as a department.

“Right now, BREC and the city do a lot of the same stuff,” McMakin says. “If they can do it together as one, hopefully, we could save the people of Baton Rouge money and be more efficient and effective with tax dollars.”

Central Mayor Wade Evans told Daily Report in January that the city was exploring a possible separation from BREC. He says the proposed bill does not affect that exploration.

“The mission of government is to provide a service to the taxpayer, and they should provide that service most efficiently and effectively as possible,” Evans says. “I’m open to looking at anything and McMakin’s bill puts me as a 20% decision-maker on that. I’m not against it, per se. Ultimately, I don’t care who owns or runs the parks. I just want it done right.”

BREC issued a statement to Daily Report saying that the organization had not spoken with McMakin about the bill.

“We are unaware of his objectives in filing these bills,” the statement reads. “For nearly 80 years, BREC has operated successfully in its current structure, with consistent voter support throughout its history. Most recently, in November 2024, voters reaffirmed their commitment by renewing 10-year millages and funding the Imagine Your Parks 3 strategic master plan for the system. Transitioning BREC under City-Parish could potentially jeopardize the funding that citizens have endorsed.”

BREC executives also say they don’t see a reason for a restructure because the existing format channels investments throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

“While BREC refrains from taking a specific position on HB86, it is important to highlight that many BREC parks are situated in unincorporated areas that would not have representation under the proposed structure,” the statement further reads.