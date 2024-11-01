What we know about the planned BRG hospital in Livingston Parish

Baton Rouge General has big plans for growth in Livingston Parish.

The medical center announced plans this week to open a neighborhood hospital in Denham Springs on Juban Road at Interstate 12. The 40,000-square-foot hospital is still in its planning stages with groundbreaking set for early 2025 and an opening in 2027.

“When we opened in Ascension, we had patients from Livingston Parish going to our Ascension facility,” Baton Rouge General CEO Edgardo Tenreiro tells Daily Report. “Why not bring it to them? We’ve done some marketing research and about 60% of patients would prefer to have a Baton Rouge General facility there.”

The Denham Springs hospital will include a 14-bed emergency room, a 12-bed inpatient hospital, outpatient services including imaging and lab work, and physician practices. It will have similar features to other Baton Rouge General locations with some tweaks, Tenreiro says. Like the Ascension Parish facility, the Denham Springs hospital will have primary care offices designed so patients can self-room using their electronic devices, cutting back on waiting room time.

Tenreiro says Baton Rouge General was able to buy more land in Livingston Parish than in Ascension, leaving plenty of room for growth. Once the hospital begins serving patients, the team can determine what specialties to add, considering areas like OB-GYN, cardiology and ENT, Tenreiro says.