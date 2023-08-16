What we know about the mayor’s plan to upgrade Baton Rouge roads

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced this afternoon an action plan to repave and restripe dozens of roads throughout the parish.

The proposed project is being paid for through excess funds from the city-parish’s Road Rehab Program, launched in 1990, and is broken into two phases. The first phase is budgeted at $17.3 million and will repave 33 miles of roadways, while the second phase will repair another 17 miles of roadways at a cost of $8.3 million. If approved, work on the project will begin later this year.

Broome also proposes dedicating $1.5 million to restripe some 193 miles of roads and replace 20,000 reflective markers throughout the parish.

“Our goal is to significantly reduce accidents and facilitate smoother traffic flow across the region,” says Broome in a prepared statement.

The proposal will go before the Metro Council for consideration at next Wednesday’s meeting.

