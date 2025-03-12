What we know about BRG’s planned Livingston Parish hospital

Nearly all of the land has been cleared and a groundbreaking is expected this summer for Baton Rouge General’s planned neighborhood hospital on Juban Road near Interstate 12 in Denham Springs.

The hospital announced its intention to build the 40,000-square-foot facility in October. It will feature a 14-bed emergency room, a 12-bed inpatient hospital, outpatient services, and physician offices.

A Baton Rouge General spokesperson tells Daily Report that 90% of the land has been cleared, and key approvals—including drainage impact assessments, driveway location, and a wetlands assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—are complete.

Planning for the hospital began about three years ago. In 2022, Baton Rouge General purchased the 14.35-acre site through Jop Development LLC for $5.6 million. The facility is tentatively set to open in 2027.

Currently, Baton Rouge General operates two primary care locations in Livingston Parish—one in Denham Springs and another in the town of Livingston.

The health system has been expanding its regional footprint, breaking ground on a $30 million neighborhood hospital in Prairieville in 2019. That facility opened in November 2020.

Once construction is complete, the new Livingston hospital will provide 24/7 care and offer a full range of medical services designed for convenient, comprehensive treatment.