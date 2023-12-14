What to know about the SBA’s new small business lending advisory committee

A first-of-its-kind committee has the potential to amplify the voices of entrepreneurs keen on stimulating lending to small businesses, Inc. magazine reports.

At a small business lending summit hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the National Economic Council on Tuesday, the SBA announced that a new federal advisory committee dedicated to small business lending would be established in 2024, though the exact date is still uncertain.

According to SBA administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, the committee will enable direct engagement between the SBA and lending experts, ensuring adaptability to sector changes and refinement of existing programs.

“We will be seeking all types of membership to ensure that we get a diverse perspective of what the capital marketplace is,” Guzman said at the summit. “Now, more than ever, it’s increasingly important that the small business voice is heard.”

