What to know about securing a small business loan right now 

It’s difficult out there for a borrower.
U.S. banks tightened their lending standards for businesses over the first three months of this year, according to the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey—and that squeeze will likely get worse, Inc. magazine reports.
The bankers surveyed said they expect to continue tightening credit standards for the rest of 2023, citing a less favorable economic outlook and a reduced tolerance for risk. Given the current lending environment, here are five tips from Inc. for small businesses looking to secure a loan:
- Lean on your existing lender. Regional banks are refocusing on their existing clients at the moment.
- Be prepared to put up more collateral. In the survey, 30% of banks reported tightening their collateralization requirements for small businesses, up from 22% in January.
- Have your financial house in order. Live Oak Bank President Huntley Garriott says small businesses need to be even more attentive to their finances when the environment becomes shaky. File taxes early and keep all paperwork up to date.
- Map out realistic projections, and form a plan B. Chris Nichols, director of business banking sales at M&T Bank, advises business owners to prepare for the worst-case scenario, meaning they must show they have enough of a financial cushion to buoy themselves if their projections do not pan out.
- Distill your vision. For Sarah Lindstrom, head of business banking at the Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank, securing a business loan requires more than just compiling the necessary financial information. Business owners, she says, need to be able to communicate those numbers as part of a larger narrative. Read the full story.