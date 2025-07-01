What to know about LSU’s $215M dorm project

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved plans on Friday for two new residence halls that will add 1,266 beds across 650 units on the Baton Rouge campus. The roughly $215 million project is set to begin construction in October, with completion targeted for fall 2027.

The dorms will rise on the Touchdown Village East lot along South Quad Drive, near LSU’s business and engineering schools.

The development will be financed through tax-exempt bonds issued by a special purpose entity tied to the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, via the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority. RISE: A Real Estate Company will handle construction.

The project marks the fourth phase of LSU’s long-term housing initiative, launched in 2015, to expand and modernize on-campus accommodations. Since then, LSU has boosted its on-campus bed count by more than 50%—from 5,500 in 2016 to 8,765.

The first phase, the Nicholson Gateway Project, delivered apartment-style housing for upper-level and graduate students in 2018. Phases two and three, known as the Greenhouse District, focused on renovating and replacing older facilities. The phases opened in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

LSU welcomed nearly 8,000 freshmen last year. Some students were offered $3,000 to live off campus, while the university secured additional housing through deals with a local hotel and apartment complex.

Officials anticipate that similar agreements will be needed for this fall and fall 2026 before the new dorms open in fall 2027.

The project will eliminate 697 existing parking spaces but convert 515 into residential parking. To offset the loss, about 350 new commuter spots will be added at the Old Front Nine lot nearby, though some space for RV tailgating on football game days will be displaced.

Plans also include a new mobility hub featuring air conditioning, Wi-Fi and restrooms to enhance the campus shuttle experience.