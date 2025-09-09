What to know about BBQGuys’ latest acquisition

BBQGuys, a Baton Rouge–founded e-commerce retailer specializing in outdoor living products, has acquired Mont Alpi, a manufacturer of modular outdoor kitchen islands and grills, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The acquisition adds Mont Alpi to BBQGuys’ lineup of owned brands, which already includes Blaze, a performance grill maker, and Pacific Coast Manufacturing, a U.S.-based producer of outdoor kitchen components. Together, the brands give the company a vertically integrated portfolio spanning appliances, modular systems and turnkey outdoor kitchen packages.

As part of the acquisition, Mont Alpi’s existing leadership team and operational infrastructure will remain in place, ensuring a smooth transition. BBQGuys plans to invest in scaling operations, expanding product development, and deepening go-to-market initiatives without disrupting the core strengths that have driven Mont Alpi’s success.

The U.S. outdoor kitchen market is projected to grow nearly 9% annually through 2030, with modular systems expected to drive much of that demand.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Sidley Austin served as legal counsel to BBQGuys.