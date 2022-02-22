What to consider before investing in additional training at your business

The go-to response for organizational issues in most businesses is typically some form of reactionary training. The mantra goes like this: Design the training. Deliver it. Move on.

Unfortunately, as Harvard Business Review reports, successful training doesn’t actually work that way. Although it might make you feel like you’re doing something, this method rarely solves the underlying problems. Rather, it becomes an expensive line item. According to Training magazine, companies set aside 16% of their budgets to train staff. This is a huge percentage considering that most organizations don’t measure the effectiveness of their training efforts.

Still, training remains many organizations’ first line of defense because it’s easier for senior leaders to authorize it instead of spending time evaluating core issues or mentoring colleagues.

Here are three questions to ask when deciding whether to invest in training:

What is the gap you think training will bridge? What’s causing the gap? Is training necessary to fix the gap?

