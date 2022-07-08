What the US military spends in Louisiana versus other states

U.S. defense spending in Louisiana reached $4.3 billion in 2020, accounting for about 0.7% of domestic military spending, The Center Square reports.

While the size of the defense budget—the Biden administration recently submitted a defense budget of $773 billion for fiscal 2023—and exactly how and where all that money should be spent, will be an enduring source of political controversy, the spending is a boon for local economies across the country.

According to a recent report, the Department of Defense spent $593.9 billion on contracting and personnel in the 50 states and D.C. in fiscal 2020. This money went to defense contractors that manufacture aircraft, ships, and weapons, in addition to service providers, research and development, and wages for active-duty service members, civilians, and reservists.

Louisiana received the 22nd lowest share of spending among the 50 states. Of that money, payroll accounted for about 40% while about 60% went to contractors.

Additionally, the overall economic impact of defense spending in the state is lower than average, as annual military spending is equal to about 1.7% of Louisiana’s overall GDP, compared to the 2.8% national average. On a per capita basis, defense spending in Louisiana is equal to about $927 per person, the 16th least among states. Read the full story.