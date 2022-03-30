What the ‘Secure Act 2.0.’ means for retirement savings 

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that proponents say will improve the retirement savings system for U.S. workers, CNBC reports.

The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, also called the Secure Act 2.0, was approved Tuesday with a bipartisan vote of 414-5. Now, the legislation heads to the Senate.

The bill builds on the first Secure Act, which was passed in 2019.

“It has some provisions that are pretty favorable in terms of allowing individuals to save more for retirement,” says Lisa Featherngill, national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank. “And it has some provisions that are helpful for younger savers.”

One provision of the second Secure Act would require employers to automatically enroll eligible workers in 401(k) plans at a rate of 3% of salary, which would increase annually until the employee is contributing 10% of their pay. Employees could opt out or select a different contribution amount. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees or are less than 3 years old would be excluded from the mandate.

The plan would also make changes to how much savers can contribute if they’re near retirement, and when retirees need to pull money from their accounts. Read the full story.