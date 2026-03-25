Here’s what the latest audit of the EBR Council on Aging shows

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging remained on solid financial footing in the 2025 fiscal year, growing its net position while continuing to rely heavily on property tax revenue to sustain core services, according to the audit report finalized last week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.

CPA firm L. A. Champagne & Co. conducted the audit, which found the organization’s financial statements were presented fairly in all material respects.

The council ended the fiscal year with a net position of $16.3 million, up roughly $2.18 million, or 15%, from the prior year.

Total revenue was nearly flat, declining less than 1% year over year to $16.3 million.

The composition of that revenue shifted:

Property tax collections rose by about $596,000, or 5%.

Federal and state operating grants dropped by roughly $866,000, or 23%.

Unrestricted grants and contributions fell more than 50%.

Property taxes accounted for the vast majority of funding at $12.1 million, underscoring the council’s reliance on local millage to fund operations.

Expenses held relatively flat at $14.1 million, with a marginal year-over-year dip.

Revenues exceeded projections by about $1.2 million, largely due to stronger than expected property tax collections.

Expenditures were about $5.6 million below budget, driven in part by lower than anticipated spending on kitchen and operating services.

The council reported $14.4 million in capital assets, including buildings, vehicles and equipment, though the total declined slightly due to depreciation outpacing new additions.

The agency is proposing to renew its 2-mill millage, which will go before voters on the June 27 ballot. East Baton Rouge Parish voters first approved the existing millage in 2016. Annually, approximately 25,488 older adults receive assistance through the EBR Council on Aging’s programs and services.

The renewal proposal follows the failure of the Thrive EBR tax proposition in November, which would have collected 2.25 mills for the Council on Aging, with 2 mills going to the agency and 0.25 mills directed to the city-parish general fund.

A sizable portion of millage revenue supports nutrition services, among the most critical needs facing the senior population.

Since 2018, more than 8.4 million meals have been provided through the congregate meal program at senior activity centers and home-delivered meals on wheels. Millage funding also enables long-term investments in senior housing and community revitalization. Since the millage’s inception, more than $27 million has been invested in capital projects that expanded housing opportunities for seniors.

View the full audit report.