What the latest audit of LSU athletics shows

An audit of LSU’s athletic department found that the organization operated with a nearly $1 million deficit in 2024.

The report released last week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office shows the athletic department collected $220.2 million for the 2024 fiscal year while expenses totaled roughly $221 million—an $818,318 deficit.

LSU’s football program collected $107.9 million last year, around $2 million more than the previous year. The program saw a profit of $52.4 million, less than the $54 million in 2023.

Other sectors of the department saw significant deficits.

Women’s basketball posted a nearly $8.5 million deficit, the report states. That is more than the $7.8 million deficit the program saw in 2023.

The program collected $3.3 million in revenue for the year, but expenses were close to $11.8 million. The program’s costliest line item is for coaches’ salaries, with the school paying $5.3 million in salaries and bonuses last year.

The report lists football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball separately. The athletic department’s 13 other sports are combined, and the group experienced a $30 million deficit last year. The sports collected $11.4 million in revenue, and expenses totaled roughly $41.5 million.

The LSU athletic department also dished out nearly $4.5 million in severance payments, primarily for “non-program specific” staff.

Other notes from the report

Contributions to the department rose roughly $20 million from 2023 to 2024, mainly due to the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s donation to the operating budget, which increased by $12.9 million over fiscal year 2023. Additionally, there was an increase in nonprogram-specific donations of $4.4 million.

An additional $2.5 million was spent on changes to the football defensive coaching staff; $888,000 for women’s basketball staff compensation after winning the 2023 national championship; $321,000 for gymnastics staff compensation after winning the 2024 national championship; and $221,000 in track and field for two additional positions established in 2024.

Last year, LSU paid:

$1.9 million in buyouts for new football, baseball and men’s golf coaches.

$414,000 to the NCAA through the independent accountability resolution penalty process. The independent resolution panel ruled in 2023 that the LSU men’s basketball and football programs would be on probation for three years following allegations of recruiting violations.

$330,000 to the SEC for a football helmet communication system.

$100,000 in penalties after fans stormed the court following the men’s basketball victory over Kentucky.

Over the last few years, the department has experienced some issues regarding expenses and payments to coaches. In 2021, the department posted a $10 million deficit. The 2022 audit showed that the department misclassified nearly $6.7 million in severance payments as well as overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by nearly $1 million.

View the full report.