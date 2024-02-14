What the insurance commissioner is saying in wake of Blue Cross’ announcement

In a newly released statement, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple praised his department’s transparency in working with stakeholders of the proposed acquisition of Blue and Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana by Indiana-based Elevance Health.

Louisiana Department of Insurance staff members have worked with Blue Cross and Elevance over the past year, he says, and have listened to the concerns of ratepayers, providers, policymakers and physicians alike regarding the proposed sale. The department was planning to host a two-day public hearing on the proposal, but the hearing was canceled Wednesday morning after Blue Cross withdrew its application Tuesday night following continued criticism of the deal.

“We had planned to hear from the two companies and consumer advocates during today’s hearing to address important questions raised by policyholders, Louisiana Department of Insurance experts and the Louisiana Legislature,” Temple says. “However, as of this morning, the parties have elected to withdraw their application. There are serious questions that require answers to provide protections and safeguards for Louisiana ratepayers and providers. The withdrawal of the application forecloses further consideration of this matter.”

Statements from Blue Cross and Elevance have hinted that they plan to resubmit their proposal at a later date, with Blue Cross representatives saying they need more time to inform policyholders of the deal’s importance.