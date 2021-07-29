What the federal infrastructure package means for Louisiana 

Senate Republicans reached a deal with Democrats on Wednesday over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure package that would provide more than $6 billion for Louisiana’s roads and highways over five years, according to an analysis from KATC News.

The deal also authorizes $371 million to Louisiana through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The legislation also includes $53 million for Lake Pontchartrain restoration efforts, $491 million for coastal resiliency projects and $492 million for flood mapping efforts. See the full breakdown.