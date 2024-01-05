What the attacks in the Red Sea mean for global supply chains 

The price of sending goods around the world is spiking after six weeks of disruptions in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi militants are attacking commercial shipping vessels, Axios reports.

The disruptions pose a threat to the global economy, nearly four years after COVID woke the world up to the existence—and fragility—of supply chains. The situation could mean higher prices and cause shortages of goods, just as businesses have finally recovered from the roller coaster of the past few years.

About 30% of global container ship volume moves through the Suez Canal, which links the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea, says Jonathan Colehower, managing director of the global supply chain practice at UST. But since the Houthi attacks got underway, shippers have been forced to reroute container vessels to avoid the area. Read more.