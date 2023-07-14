What the actors’ strike means for the Baton Rouge film industry     

Following a month of negotiations over pay, the union representing more than 160,000 actors, models and performers is officially set to strike.

The work stoppage will certainly affect Baton Rouge’s film industry, though there are no productions currently filming.

“We’ve already felt it in the last 73 days with the writer’s strike,” Celtic Studio Executive Director Kevin O’Neil tells WBRZ-TV. “So any new pages, new scripts, late night shows, and now with the SAG strike, it’s essentially going to shut down major motion pictures and television across the world, because you can’t shoot without actors.”

While it’s the actors who are on strike, everyone else working on movies and television shows has to stop working now, too.

Scott Sullivan is an independent filmmaker and CEO of Sulliscope films. He tells WBRZ-TV that the strike could be an opportunity for others producing independent films, which are staffed by workers who aren’t part of the union. See the full story from WBRZ-TV.