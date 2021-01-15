What the 2021 crawfish season will look like for Louisiana

At the peak of the 2020 crawfish season, Gov. John Bel Edwards had just issued a public health order closing all restaurants except for curbside takeout and delivery. The order caused restaurants to buy fewer crawfish—leading to an oversaturated crawfish market, a drop in prices and financial hurt to farmers.

“It’s crippling right now,” said Acadia Parish crawfish producer Gerald Frey in an LSU AgCenter release last year. “We’ve never faced anything like it. We can only sell 10% or 15% of what we catch.”

In the end, the season bounced back—restaurants thrived with drive-thru and people held small crawfish boils in their backyards, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Last year’s warm winter brought in greater numbers and sizes of crawfish than the average year. But the hurricanes, financial hardships and cold weather of 2020 put 2021’s crawfish season into question. Those working in the crawfish industry expect a close-to-normal year—fewer crawfish and fewer customers but if nothing closes, the year will end strong.

“There’s a lot of ifs. COVID is a big if,” Mike Frugé, owner of Frugé Seafood said. “A massive shutdown like last spring means all bets are off.”

Restaurant owners know the demand is there and they are doing everything they can to get their supply up.

Almost every one of the 1,400 crawfish restaurants listed on The Crawfish App has put in place either a drive-thru, takeout window or curbside pickup, according to The Crawfish App co-founder Laney King.

He predicts that by mid-March, crawfish prices and supply will be in line with where they usually are during the heart of the season.

The beginning of the season is going to be slow with gradual improvement, according to LSU AgCenter crawfish specialist Mark Shirley. The cold weather reduces crawfish activity, but as the temperatures rise and more migrant workers arrive, harvest will pick up. Shirley expects an increase in crawfish acreage again this season, with an estimated 253,000 acres of production last year. Read the full story.