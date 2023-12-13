What small businesses need to know about new regulations going into 2024 

Regulations are a double-edged sword. They’re created to improve business dealings, discourage unfair or illegal business activity, and protect workers. But, for small business owners, they often mean more red tape, higher costs and possible penalties for failing to comply.

″For a small business, you have a higher cost per employee when it comes to complying with regulations than your larger business competitors,” says Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Heading into 2024, there are several regulations that should be on small business owners’ radar:

Registering with FinCEN —Small businesses will need to register with an agency called the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in 2024, as part of an act passed in 2021 called the Corporate Transparency Act. Businesses with more than 20 employees and more than $5 million in sales can qualify for exemptions. But that leaves an estimated 32 million small businesses that aren’t exempt.

New reporting requirement for small business loans —It’s notoriously difficult for small businesses to secure loans because they often don’t have the profit or track record needed to assure banks of their ability to pay back the money. In an effort to have less discrimination and more transparency around the loan process, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau this year said it would require banks to start reporting demographics

National Labor Relations Board joint employer rule —In October, the National Labor Relations Board issued a revised joint employer rule , expanding the definition of a “joint employer.” This means that two companies that are both responsible for some decisions about employees—such as a franchiser and franchisee, although the rule goes beyond franchises—can both be held liable for unfair labor practices. The rule applies only to labor relations. It applies to every business that falls under the National Labor Relations Act, which is most private sector businesses.

Overtime — The Department of Labor in August announced a proposed rule that would let 3.6 million more workers qualify for overtime. The proposed regulation would require employers to pay overtime to salaried workers who are in executive, administrative and professional roles but make less than $1,059 a week, or $55,068 a year for full-time employees. That salary threshold is up from $35,568.

