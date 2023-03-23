What small business leaders need to know about the current, wacky job market 

Despite the news this week that Amazon is laying off thousands of workers, the jobs picture remained stronger than expected in February—contributing mixed signals to the overall jobs picture.

That picture looks different across industries. Tech layoffs are continuing at big companies, while service-sector companies can’t hire fast enough. Here are three tips for small business leaders navigating the current hiring climate, according to Inc. magazine:

Recruit tech talent strategically. For weeks, tech layoffs at big companies have come in waves. For employers, snapping up this tech talent remains tricky—but not impossible. Marketing your company creatively and upskilling talent from other tech categories are two ways to stay competitive despite the talent crunch. Try to retain workers when possible. With wages and quit rates still rising—though not as quickly as they were last year—people who switch jobs are still expecting a decent increase in pay. Recognizing employee power in the market remains crucial for navigating the current job market and deciding what pay and benefits to offer. Women are reentering the workforce. After leaving the workforce in droves during the pandemic, women are returning and filling open jobs. But keeping women in the workforce means cultivating an environment that addresses the reasons many women left in the first place. Child care remains a barrier for many women, in particular, but higher pay, flexible and remote work, and other offerings could help bring them to open jobs.

Read the full story from Inc. magazine.