What should we expect from LSU football this fall?

Oddsmakers are torn on what to make of Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge.

It’s understandable, considering the last time we saw LSU a receiver was playing quarterback, there were only 39 players available, and the offensive line coach was the head coach.

Since then, LSU spent nine figures to pluck Kelly from Notre Dame, who then turned over nearly half of the roster while also bringing in a new staff.

LSU’s projected win total at sportsbooks ranges anywhere from 6.5 to 8.5—a massive disparity among people who build shiny buildings in the desert.

The team will have to answer some major questions and navigate a typically treacherous SEC slate to end up on the higher end of those projections.

