What new lending regulations mean for small business owners 

—Small business lending companies, or SBLCs, are

SBA loans

. SBLC licenses have been limited to 14 since the early 1980s, but the SBA has now added three additional licenses. The goal of this change is to encourage more lenders to offer SBA-backed loans and thereby reach more small-business owners. However, there are concerns that the SBA doesn’t have the capacity to properly regulate additional institutions, which may allow

predatory lenders

to enter the market, according to Ann Marie Mehlum, co-chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Task Force on the Future of SBA and former associate administrator for capital access at the SBA. He recommends borrowers be “leery” of working with any small-business lender that won’t provide an annual percentage rate, as predatory lenders often try to hide the

true cost of borrowing

behind something like a factor rate.