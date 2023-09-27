What Louisiana governor candidates want to do about soaring property insurance rates

One of the most pressing issues Louisiana faces is skyrocketing property insurance rates for homeowners and businesses.

Insurance providers have pulled out of the state and those that remain are raising premiums after seeing numerous hurricanes hit the Gulf Coast since 2020. Florida and California are also struggling to keep companies writing policies in their states amid the threat of climate change.

The six major candidates running for Louisiana governor will have to come up with a way to keep coverage as affordable as possible if elected. Many are open to reducing insurance industry regulations as a way to lure more companies back to the state, but most said they won’t completely do away with restrictions.

“I would not support the wild, wild west,” said Stephen Waguespack, a Republican candidate and former president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Most candidates have said they would call a special session to deal with rising insurance costs, though Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry, both Republicans, said they would want a firm plan for policy changes before agreeing to convene lawmakers.

“I want to ensure that if we are going to call a special session that the Insurance Commissioner has presented us with a package of bills that he believes will affect the market,” Landry wrote in a statement.

Five of the six candidates agreed to be interviewed by the Illuminator about their property insurance plans. Landry declined to speak through a phone interview but answered questions through an email. Read their answers from Louisiana Illuminator.