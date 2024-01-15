What is keeping Baton Rouge from booking bigger names?

In 2022, Garth Brooks performed in front of more than 102,000 people in a sold-out Tiger Stadium. The concert was earth-shaking—both literally and figuratively—for Baton Rouge.

As the band launched into “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” a staple of LSU football’s pregame festivities, a seismograph set up in the Nicholson Building on campus recorded a small earthquake.

But more importantly for the local economy, the concert brought thousands of visitors, including many from large, out-of-state markets like Nashville and Atlanta. Almost 42% of the crowd was from out of town, according to local tourism officials, spurring some $931,000 in incremental hotel revenue compared to an average weekend.

The concert was a phenomenon the city hasn’t seen since Bayou Country Superfest ended its run in Tiger Stadium in 2019. But Baton Rouge hasn’t hosted an event of that caliber since, and it doesn’t appear any comparable shows are on the horizon.

Baton Rouge just doesn’t host as many big concerts as it used to, though some local leaders are working to reverse that trend.

“It’s critical to us, to the economic health of our community, to continue our efforts to bring some of these types of events into the community,” says Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

So why aren’t more major tours stopping in Baton Rouge? Capacity is part of the problem, but it’s only one factor.

