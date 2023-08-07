What is a ‘lazy girl’ job and why are people talking about it? 

Young people’s desire for flexible, low-stress office schedules has led to social media’s latest trend: “lazy girl” jobs.

The trend reflects younger workers’ changing attitudes about work and their desire to have more work-life balance, and, like many other recent trends, it started with a viral video on TikTok, Axios reports.

Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the first viral video, defines a lazy girl job as one that offers flexible hours, remote work, is physically safe and has a comfortable salary.

While she’s skeptical about the data behind the trend, Lindsey Pollak, a workplace consultant specializing in multigenerational workplaces, says it’s telling that these concepts are gaining traction.

Concerned employers should look at their policies and make sure to set clear expectations.

“The idea of working a set number of hours and doing a set of clear tasks—I do question why that’s considered lazy,” Pollak says. “That used to be just going to work.” Read the full story.