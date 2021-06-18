What inclusive companies share in common

The killing of George Floyd brought about a reckoning over racial injustice that led many corporate leaders to evolve their organizations to meet today’s societal challenges. Many U.S. companies publicly pledged to increase diversity in the past year, promising to fill executive positions with individuals from underrepresented groups. Some boards of directors like Nike, Starbucks, and Uber went further, tying executive compensation to diversity goals.

While it’s still too soon to know the effects of these policies, according to Harvard Business Review, prior research shows that these types of financial incentives can be effective in changing behavior in the short term.

HBR asked more than 19,000 of its readers to rate the diversity and inclusivity of their organizations and to rank their organizations’ central cultural attributes.

The results showed that one culture style differentiated the diverse and inclusive organizations from those that were not: a learning-oriented culture.

Learning­-oriented cultures emphasize flexibility, open-mindedness, and exploration, and can equip organizations with the ability to adapt and innovate.