What if companies gave workers full control over their schedules?

As many teams continue to work from home, the traditional eight-hour, five-day workweek is getting a makeover.

Schedule experiments are becoming more prevalent, but the CEO of one U.K.-based tech company doesn’t think companies are going far enough, Fast Company reports.

“A lot of businesses try four-day weeks, and I don’t feel they are truly flexible,” says Tom Fairey, CEO of Stakester, an online skills-based competition platform for gamers. “If you tell people when they have to work, you’re not giving them flexibility. Some people might want to work the weekend, and then they feel like they can’t. Just because a workweek structure is put in place for everyone, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it works for everyone.

Stakester employees can work any day of the week, anytime they want. Instead of being measured by hours, team members have very specific goals to achieve. Someone who works in product development, for example, is given a timeline to complete a new feature.

After shifting control to employees, Fairey says some stuck to a nine-to-five, five-day week. Other employees prefer to work weekends, and some work nights, while still being mindful of their co-workers’ needs. Fairey says one employee based in the U.S. likes to work U.K. hours because they get more freedom in the afternoon.

A completely flexible arrangement won’t work for every business, but Fairey recommends it for remote companies that are focused on objectives and goals. Read the full story.