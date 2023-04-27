What has Jay Ducote been up to since leaving Gov’t Taco? 

In the 12 years since Jay Ducote stormed into the south Louisiana food scene, he’s had seemingly boundless energy for new projects.

After launching his Bite and Booze food blog in 2011, Ducote developed a companion talk radio show, became a finalist on the 11th season of Food Network Star, saw victory on Beat Bobby Flay, created a line of barbecue products, opened a restaurant, wrote an outdoor cookbook drawing on his tailgating expertise and posted endlessly about these exploits on social media.

But now, Ducote has entered a new phase. At the end of 2022, he walked away from the operations of his restaurant, Gov’t Taco, as well as his Jay D’s line of barbecue products and his daily Bite and Booze radio show, interests he’d formally sold to Baton Rouge-based Guaranty Media in 2019, but was still managing. He says he had grown tired of a schedule that kept him tied down, and he wanted to recapture the spontaneity that had fueled his gastronomic pursuits in the first place. Satisfying a personal passion for travel, he plans to focus his energy on creating culinary content from the road.

“I wanted to be able to dictate my schedule and travel more,” Ducote says. “I’ve always been interested in the travel side of the food and drink world, and I hadn’t been able to really do that lately.”

Last week, Ducote wrapped up an Eastern Seaboard Jambalaya Tour in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit Lafayette and Slap Ya Mama Cajun seasoning in which he Ducote drove to craft breweries and other spots, where he cooked jambalaya on site in a 15-gallon pot.

“A big part of my passion, and what I’ve really wanted to do, is to take what I’ve built in the food and drink world and apply it to travel,” Ducote says. “I want to celebrate Louisiana culture and bring it with me wherever I am.”

