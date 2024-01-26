What has happened to the saltwater wedge in the Mississippi River?

The intrusion of salt water upstream into the Mississippi River is no longer a threat to southeast Louisiana’s municipal drinking water supplies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday.

The saltwater wedge has been threatening southeast Louisiana’s municipal drinking and industrial water supplies since June. Intrusions like these occur when the Mississippi River’s flow falls below a certain level, allowing salt water to move upriver from the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Corps’ latest forecast, no municipal water treatment facilities along the Mississippi River are currently expected to experience chloride levels above 250 parts per million—the limit for water supplies. This was the first time that could be said in the past 209 days of tracking the intrusion.

The wedge has now moved downriver and was last measured at river mile 11, near Venice. Unless conditions change, the Corps will make no further announcements about the issue.

To slow the wedge’s progression, the Corps constructed an underwater sill in July to an elevation of -55 feet, meaning the top of the sill was 55 feet below the river surface. In September, the sill was built up from its initial depth to -30 feet. The sill will now be allowed to erode to the river bottom.