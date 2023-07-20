What happened to Millennial Park?

The future of Millennial Park is in flux as the property off Florida Boulevard remains closed, with the developer tight-lipped about his future plans.

Billed as Baton Rouge’s first shipping container park, Millennial Park was developed by Cameron Jackson, who moved to the city to build the park, with the goal of featuring a mix of retail and restaurant vendors. It opened in 2020 and was rezoned the following year to allow alcohol sales.

But after roughly a year and a half, the park closed. Millennial Park’s website is now offline and the most recent post made on social media was an Instagram post in December 2021 advertising a Christmastime event at the park.

Millennial Park was marketed online for lease late last year but was taken off the market this year as Jordan considers alternative “creative” uses for the lot, says Greg Gilmore of Century 21 Investment Realty, who was representing the property. Jackson, through Gilmore, declined to share details of his plans for the property or why he closed Millennial Park.

While under construction, Jackson likened the project to the redevelopment of the Government Street corridor, saying, “Government Street has been taking off and it looks amazing. I want to bring that same energy onto Florida Boulevard.”