What Gov. Edwards’ heat emergency declaration means 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel declared a state of emergency Monday as temperatures continued to exceed 100 degrees in one of the hottest summers on record.

The governor’s declaration follows a statewide burn ban issued last week by Louisiana Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain that remains in effect. The heat has led to an escalation in emergency room visits, worsening drought conditions and the receding of Mississippi River levels.

The state of emergency, which runs through Sept. 9, is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts, USA Today Network reports.

Edwards’ office and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to update the public on heat-related threats, in addition to any other weather emergencies, Edwards says. Read the full story.