What factors do Gen Z look for when finding an internship?

As many fields trend toward remote work, young workers find more value in face-to-face interactions at internships and beginner jobs, Fast Company reports.
According to a recent report by Joblist, 57% of Gen Z workers prefer in-person jobs, compared with only 34% for millennials and members of Gen X.
When looking for internships, Gen Z workers that Fast Company interviewed have cited three factors that push them toward in-person or hybrid/remote positions. They are:
- The power of proximity: A huge advantage of working in-person is meeting people through unscheduled interactions that open the door for interns to build connections with people they might not otherwise meet, creating a strong sense of community.
- It’s easier to ask for help in person: The office provides a supportive environment to ask for help and collaborate with others.
- The benefits to remote internships: Remote internships can be more inclusive than in-person ones—especially for those who can’t afford housing, if the commute is too long or for those with other commitments. In those instances, hybrid options provide a flexible compromise for some interns. Read the full story.