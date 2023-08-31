What factors do Gen Z look for when finding an internship?

As many fields trend toward remote work, young workers find more value in face-to-face interactions at internships and beginner jobs, Fast Company reports.

According to a recent report by Joblist, 57% of Gen Z workers prefer in-person jobs, compared with only 34% for millennials and members of Gen X.

When looking for internships, Gen Z workers that Fast Company interviewed have cited three factors that push them toward in-person or hybrid/remote positions. They are:

The power of proximity: A huge advantage of working in-person is meeting people through unscheduled interactions that open the door for interns to build connections with people they might not otherwise meet, creating a strong sense of community.

It’s easier to ask for help in person: The office provides a supportive environment to ask for help and collaborate with others.