What F. King Alexander says about LSU’s efforts to promote diversity in admissions 

Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision about race-conscious university admissions, the Biden administration has advocated for a shift toward holistic admissions to promote diversity. LSU is a prime example of the good that this can do, former LSU President F. King Alexander says.

LSU has led the country’s most selective public universities in increasing economic diversity since 2011, according to data from the New York Times, increasing its percentage of Pell Grant-eligible students by 9%. The Pell Grant is a federal program that provides tuition support for low-income students.

LSU’s shift toward holistic admissions standards, which deemphasized standardized testing and placed more importance on recommendation letters, personal essays and extra-curricular activities, came in 2018 under the direction of Alexander, now a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The changes were extremely controversial, with high-profile alumni, including Board of Regents member Richard Lipsey, accusing Alexander of tearing down the progress the university had made in academics.

“I think that that was the biggest myth that was being thrown at LSU was that we were … I quote from what they said, that we must be ‘dumbing down the university,’” Alexander said in an interview with the Illuminator. “We weren’t in any shape or form. Our GPAs were just as good.”

