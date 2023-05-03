What does the state do with all the hemp products it mistakenly legalized? 

A possible solution for what to do with the hundreds of hemp products that Louisiana mistakenly legalized for recreational use last year cleared an early hurdle Tuesday in a state Senate committee.

Senate Bill 198, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, passed the Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development without objection. The measure would give retailers an option to return products that lack official approval from the Louisiana Department of Health while also allowing the sale of some illegal products for six months.

Currently, to sell consumable hemp products in Louisiana, retailers must apply to LDH for approval stickers to affix on the products. In some cases, retailers have purchased thousands of dollars worth of products that were later denied approval after a regulatory error last year.

Jackson says the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has seized products from hemp shop owners in her district with little notice.

“I have businessmen in my community that it has happened to two or three times,” she says.

The bill would give business owners 30 days to return unapproved hemp products to their wholesalers or manufacturers for a refund. The products cannot be sold during that time period and would have to be placed into storage while the return is pending.

The second part of Jackson’s bill addresses the possibility that currently legal consumable hemp products could become illegal in Louisiana. The measure would give business owners six months to sell any such products if they were purchased prior to the ATC commissioner declaring them illegal. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.