What do Gen Zers want in the workplace? 

Gen Z largely entered the workforce at the same time remote and hybrid work went mainstream, and they’re expected to overtake baby boomers in the workplace this year.
So far, they are preferring flexibility over all else when it comes to their jobs, Axios reports.
According to a recent report from the Handshake jobs platform, nearly two-thirds of students looking for jobs say they are more likely to apply for a job with a flexible schedule:
- Thirty-six percent of students say they want a job with an even split of in-person and remote work.
- Twenty-six percent want mostly in-person.
- Eleven percent want fully in-person.
- Thirteen percent want mostly remote.
- Fourteen percent want fully remote.
- However, Gen Z was also the least likely among all generations in the workforce to apply for remote roles, according to a 2023 LinkedIn analysis. Read the full story.