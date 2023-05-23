What do employees really want from companies?

In the wake of the pandemic, there’s been fierce debate about what workers really want.

Demands for flexible work, better pay, opportunities for mentorship and advancement all played into the shake-up that caused the Great Resignation—and those desires have continued to reshape the labor market.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll of workers finds that while desire to work from home is a priority for some workers, pay, having a good boss or manager and other aspects of a job rank higher.

Here are some of the key findings:

People who can work remotely prefer the home office.

Majorities of workers say pay and having a good boss or manager is ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ important; pay is ‘most important.’

Higher pay is the biggest reason people change jobs.

Gen Z and younger millennials (ages 27 to 34) are more likely to say opportunities for promotion and advancement are important to them compared with older workers. Gen Z workers put less emphasis on health insurance, retirement benefits and vacation time.

