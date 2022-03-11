What companies learned in successfully pivoting during COVID

It’s been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-10 a global pandemic, and since then nearly every facet of business has been upended.

While hundreds of thousands of businesses did not make it, those that have survived have done so out of sheer determination, the goodwill of consumers, and ingenuity. What did it take to reformulate a business during the pandemic and move from a model that wasn’t going to work within the new normal, to a pivot idea that did? Over the past few months, Inc. magazine has spoken with several business owners who pushed forward to learn what worked for them. While their business models are all quite different from one another, there are several shared themes in what made their pivots successful:

Take the time for self-care—Every business owner needed time away for mental health, dealing with COVID-19 and other challenges over the past two years.

Don’t hope for the past—Almost all founders who successfully pulled off a pivot came to an assessment sooner rather than later that they were not going back to their old way of working.

Assess the cuts you need to make—Founders spend an immense amount of time recruiting and building a company culture, and then cultivating relationships with team members. It can be hard to let that go, but a company that can’t afford to keep anyone, because it kept too many people for too long, isn’t doing team members any favors.

Find additional talents among your talent pool—If you’re going to pivot your business plan with the people you have, they often have to pivot, as well. Who your team members are and what unique skills they bring can help guide you in your new direction.

Listen to your customers—All of the companies that successfully pivoted had some kind of existing customer base. Interacting with those customers to find out what was needed amid a world-changing event was a key guide.

